Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 21 August 2020 21:39 Hits: 11

The White House is formally opposing a bill introduced by House Democrats to halt changes to U.S. Postal Service operations until after the coronavirus pandemic and provide billions in funding to the beleaguered agency, one day before lawmakers...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/513170-white-house-threatens-veto-of-democrats-postal-service-bill