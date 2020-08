Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 21 August 2020 13:00 Hits: 7

The Lincoln Project on Friday released a new ad attacking President Trump for calling for a boycott of the Ohio-based Goodyear tire company, accusing him of threatening American jobs during the coronavirus pand...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/513068-lincoln-project-hits-trump-for-criticizing-an-american-company