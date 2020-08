Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 21 August 2020 16:43 Hits: 16

Tensions flared on Friday as senators battled with Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, and each other, over reports of delayed mail and concerns about the looming November elections.DeJoy testified before the Senate Ho...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/513102-tensions-flare-as-senators-grill-postmaster-general