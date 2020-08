Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 21 August 2020 02:13 Hits: 9

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) predicted on Thursday that the Democrats will see a “double digit” gain in the House in November. The House Speaker told former Obama adviser David Axelrod on his podcast, “The Axe Files,” that she is...

