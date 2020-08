Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 21 August 2020 03:36 Hits: 16

President Trump said Thursday that he plans to send law enforcement and U.S. attorneys to the polls in November to prevent voter fraud. When asked by Fox News host Sean Hannity late Thursday nigh...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/513048-trump-says-he-will-send-law-enforcement-us-attorneys-to-polls-in