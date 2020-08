Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 21 August 2020 04:09 Hits: 14

Fox News' Chris Wallace labeled Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's Thursday night acceptance speech as "enormously effective."The host of "Fox News Sunday" said that the former vice president'...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/513051-chris-wallace-labels-bidens-acceptance-speech-as-enormously-effective