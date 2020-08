Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 17 August 2020 20:57 Hits: 0

Iraq’s prime minister said Monday ahead of a much anticipated trip to Washington that his country still needs U.S. assistance to counter the threat posed by the Islamic State group.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/HxCq5BF3-_E/