Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 19 August 2020 11:38 Hits: 1

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), a fierce ally of President Trump's, praised Jill Biden's speech about her husband, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, Tuesday night at the Democratic National C...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/512651-lindsey-graham-praises-jill-biden-speech-outstanding-person