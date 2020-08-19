Tim Kaine predicts Senate breakthrough in Covid relief after RNC

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 19 August 2020 14:34 Hits: 9

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) on Wednesday said the Senate will likely be motivated to work towards a deal on coronavirus relief shortly after next week’s Republican National Convention, with a deal hopefully soon after Labor Day.

Speaking with POLITICO's Anna Palmer and Jake Sherman, the former vice presidential hopeful criticized President Donald Trump’s recent executive actions on coronavirus relief as "insufficient and unworkable and in some ways unconstitutional" and said Republicans would be back to the negotiating table within the coming weeks.

"I actually think there is going to be some motive to really get down to the brass tacks right after the Republican Convention," Kaine said. "It was clear the White House, for some reason, they wanted to go into their convention blaming Democrats."

Democrats and White House negotiators have been unable to reach an agreement on a coronavirus relief package for weeks as the economy continues to struggle amid the pandemic. As the talks appeared to break down, President Donald Trump revealed a number of executive actions earlier this month, including moves on evictions, extending the deferment on student loans, providing boosted unemployment benefits at a lower rate and deferring payroll taxes.

Senate Republicans floated a smaller coronavirus relief bill this week, which would include extra federal unemployment benefits until the end of the year and an additional $10 billion in funding for the U.S. Postal Service. Democrats, who will vote this Saturday to provide $25 billion to the Postal Service, have maintained that they don’t want a “skinny” or piecemeal package. When asked where he stood on the proposal, Kaine said he expected to settle on compromises with Republicans but that some protections were non-negotiable for the next stimulus package.

"The top line number will end up in my view being some somewhere in the middle," Kaine said. "But we have to make sure unemployed workers are taken care of, people don't get kicked out of their houses during global pandemic, or apartments, and people have food aid. And these are kind of basics before Democrats can agree to have a package."



Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2020/08/19/tim-kaine-senate-covid-relief-398415