Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 19 August 2020 12:31 Hits: 7

The Trump campaign on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against New Jersey after Gov. Phil Murphy (D) issued an executive order requiring every voter in the state receive a mail-in ballot, in addition to being allowed to...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/512655-trump-campaign-sues-new-jersey-over-mail-in-voting