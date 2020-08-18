Coronavirus Special Report: Why the GOP is offering money to help the ailing Postal Service

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020

In this episode of Coronavirus Special Report we delve into the U.S. Postal Service.

We discuss why the GOP is now proposing funds to bolster the Postal Service and why the postmaster general did an about-face on his intent to make drastic cuts before the presidential election in November.

