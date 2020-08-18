The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Coronavirus Special Report: Why the GOP is offering money to help the ailing Postal Service

In this episode of Coronavirus Special Report we delve into the U.S. Postal Service.

We discuss why the GOP is now proposing funds to bolster the Postal Service and why the postmaster general did an about-face on his intent to make drastic cuts before the presidential election in November.

Show Notes:

