Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 20:20 Hits: 2

Rank-and-file Democrats are pushing party leaders to vote this week on an extension of federal unemployment benefits that expired at the end of July.Democratic leaders have already made the remarkable decision to cut the summer recess short, calling...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/512578-democrats-press-leadership-for-saturday-vote-on-600-unemployment-insurance