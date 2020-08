Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 19 August 2020 01:39 Hits: 7

Rep. Ross Spano was defeated in the Republican primary for Florida’s 15th District on Tuesday, becoming the eighth House incumbent to lose their reelection bid this cycle.City Commissioner Scott Franklin, a Navy veteran, scored the upset...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/512324-spano-loses-house-gop-primary-in-florida