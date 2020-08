Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 19:15 Hits: 10

New York Democratic House candidate Jamaal Bowman endorsed Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) in the Massachusetts primary Tuesday, the latest figure in the party’s progressive wing to lend Markey his support against challenger Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-Mass.)....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/512558-progressive-bowman-endorses-markey-ahead-of-massachusetts-primary