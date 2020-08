Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 11:36 Hits: 2

President Trump early Tuesday lashed out at Michelle Obama after the former first lady issued a blistering criticism of the incumbent president during remarks at the virtual Democratic National Convention."Somebody...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/512462-trump-lashes-out-at-michelle-obama-over-address-at-democratic-convention