Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 13:49 Hits: 6

President Trump said Tuesday he would grant a full pardon posthumously to Susan B. Anthony, a famed women's rights advocate who played a critical role in the women's suffrage movement.Trump made the announcement du...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/512485-trump-offers-pardon-to-susan-b-anthony