Innovating informal economies through COVID-19

Sabine Mensah, the United Nations Capital Development Fund’s lead for digitalization in West and Central Africa, provides an insider’s account of the region’s innovation curve and how mobile payments, digital identities and e-commerce solutions are transforming what it means to have an “informal” economy.

Show Notes:

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-budget-podcast/innovating-informal-economies-through-covid-19/

