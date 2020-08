Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 17 August 2020 19:23 Hits: 4

Miles Taylor, who served as chief of staff to former Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden in a new ad released Monday, in which he also called the Trump presidency "terrifying.""What we saw,...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/512367-gop-group-launches-new-ad-featuring-ex-trump-dhs-official-declaring-support