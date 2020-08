Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 17 August 2020 21:12 Hits: 2

The anonymous Trump administration official who wrote a bombshell New York Times op-ed about resistance efforts within the White House is urging voters to make President Trump a one-term president in a new update to their...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/512397-anonymous-calls-for-voters-to-elect-biden