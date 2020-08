Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 17 August 2020 14:41 Hits: 2

The Cook Political Report on Monday shifted its outlook for the South Carolina Senate race toward Democrat Jaime Harrison, bringing Sen. Lindsey Graham's (R-S.C.) reelection bid into more competitive territory.The...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/512300-cook-political-report-shifts-south-carolina-senate-race-from-likely-to-lean