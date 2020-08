Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 14 August 2020 23:46 Hits: 1

Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) announced on Friday that he had made a criminal referral to the New Jersey attorney general calling for a grand jury investigation into President Trump and United States Postal Services (USPS) chief Louis DeJoy, alleging...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/512135-house-democrat-files-criminal-referral-accusing-trump-of-subverting-election