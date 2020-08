Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 17 August 2020 17:58 Hits: 9

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) accused former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) of fighting "against women's rights" after he suggested she has received “outsized publicity” relative to her role in the party.Kasich, who sought the GOP...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/512345-ocasio-cortez-dings-kasich-over-criticism-ahead-of-convention