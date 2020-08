Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 17 August 2020 16:05 Hits: 3

House Democrats will call the chamber back to Washington Saturday to vote on legislation to block recently implemented cost-cutting measures at the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) - and ensure the agency can handle a potential...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/512320-democrats-plan-saturday-vote-to-prop-up-postal-service