Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 16 August 2020 12:02 Hits: 3

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) in an interview on Saturday criticized President Trump’s opposition to mail-in voting, saying the president is “signing a death warrant for a lot of people.”"We ought not be crippling the Post Office and...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/512207-clyburn-trump-signing-a-death-warrant-for-a-lot-of-people-with-mail-in-voting