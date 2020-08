Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 16 August 2020 14:19 Hits: 2

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Sunday denied reports that several U.S. Postal Service (USPS) letter sorting machines were decommissioned after orders from the postmaster general.Meadows tol...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/512217-meadows-denies-reports-that-usps-sorting-machines-were