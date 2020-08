Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 16 August 2020 01:34 Hits: 11

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Democratic leadership are considering returning from August recess as early as next week to consider legislation addressing issues at the U.S. Postal Service (USPS), Democratic aides confirmed to...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/512200-pelosi-weighing-bringing-house-back-from-august-recess-early-over-usps-issues