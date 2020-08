Articles

Published on Sunday, 16 August 2020

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) said that she voted “no” on the Democratic Party’s 2020 platform Saturday because it does include a plan for a single-payer health care system. “Today, I cast my DNC ballot and voted NO on the proposed...

