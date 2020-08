Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 15 August 2020 20:15 Hits: 9

South Dakota appeared to become the first state to decline boosted federal unemployment aid that was designated under an executive order signed by President Trump this month amid the continuing pandemic. Gov. Krist...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/512177-south-dakota-declines-unemployment-aid-from-trump-executive-orders