Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 15 August 2020 23:34 Hits: 10

President Trump on Saturday said he disagreed with an assessment from the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that the United States could face the "worst fall" from a public health perspective if...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/512196-trump-breaks-with-cdc-director-on-potential-for-worst-fall-amid