Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 16 August 2020 02:34 Hits: 11

President Trump's younger brother, Robert Trump, died Friday evening at the age of 71, according to a statement released by the White House. Robert Trump died about two weeks shy of his 72nd birt...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/512205-President-Trump's-brother-Robert-Trump-dies-at-71