Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 14 August 2020 05:19 Hits: 2

The strength and influence of extremist groups in the Philippines have remained unchanged, despite U.S. support since 2017, according to a DoD report.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/C-JsBrPus2M/