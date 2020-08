Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 15 August 2020

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) defended mail-in voting on Friday amid criticism from President Trump, saying states should get funds to help bolster their election systems to better handle mail-in ballots.Romney, ...

