Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 14 August 2020 16:19 Hits: 10

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy acknowledged in an internal memo this week that his restructuring plans for the United States Postal Service, which have garnered severe criticism from Democrats, have had "unintended conseq...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/512037-postmaster-general-acknowledges-unintended-consequences-of