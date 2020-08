Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 14 August 2020 17:04 Hits: 8

Marge Simpson says she's "pissed off" after Trump campaign adviser Jenna Ellis tweeted this week that Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.), the new Democratic vice presidential pick, "sounds like" her....

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/512043-marge-simpson-responds-to-kamala-harris-comparison