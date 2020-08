Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 13 August 2020 19:04 Hits: 4

Marjorie Taylor Greene, who became the Republican nominee in a deep-red Georgia congressional district after a Tuesday primary, expressed support for conspiracy theories aboutĀ the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacksĀ during an interview...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/technology/511888-qanon-supporting-congressional-candidate-embraced-9-11-conspiracy-theory