Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 13 August 2020 23:06 Hits: 10

President Trump on Thursday ignored a question during a White House briefing when a reporter asked if he regretted all the lying he has done while in office.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/511956-trump-ignores-question-when-asked-if-he-regrets-all-the-lying-youve