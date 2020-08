Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 13 August 2020 01:13 Hits: 0

The pastor of a megachurch in Los Angeles defended the church's decision to allow thousands in for services Sunday, defying California state orders, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/511784-california-megachurch-draws-thousands-at-in-person-services-defying