Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 13 August 2020 10:00 Hits: 0

Researchers at cybersecurity provider Check Point uncovered a flaw in Amazon's Alexa virtual assistant that left owner's personal information vulnerable before it was patched in June.The researc...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/technology/511746-researchers-discovered-significant-vulnerability-in-amazons-alexa