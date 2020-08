Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 13 August 2020 11:46 Hits: 1

Dozens of House Democrats on Wednesday signed on to a letter calling for Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to reverse his overhaul of the U.S. Postal Service (USPS), citing the coronavirus pandemic and upcoming el...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/511795-175-members-of-congress-call-on-postmaster-general-to-reverse-changes