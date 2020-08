Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 13 August 2020 12:44 Hits: 1

Fox News's Bret Baier pushed back at Jeanine Pirro after she suggested on air that Joe Biden will not be on the Democratic presidential ticket in November.Pirro made the comments on Wednesday evening, less than 24...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/511805-foxs-baier-pushes-back-after-pirro-says-biden-might-not-be-on-democratic