Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 13 August 2020 15:24 Hits: 6

If Americans don't follow coronavirus prevention measures such as wearing masks and social distancing, the country could be in for its "worst fall" in history, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevent...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/511841-cdc-director-warns-of-worst-fall-in-history-if-people-dont-follow-covid