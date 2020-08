Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 13 August 2020 15:30 Hits: 6

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Thursday responded to President Trump's insult calling her a "poor student" by challenging the president to release his own college transcripts."...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/511840-ocasio-cortez-challenges-trump-to-release-his-transcript-after-he-calls-her-a