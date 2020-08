Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 13 August 2020 17:43 Hits: 6

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Thursday that the high-stakes talks between the White House and Democrats on coronavirus relief will resume only when Republicans come to the table with at least $2 trillion."Wh...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/511874-pelosi-covid-talks-will-resume-when-gop-offers-2t