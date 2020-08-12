The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Mass public gatherings are coming. That could lead to an explosion of COVID-19, experts fear

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 2

Football games, protests, political rallies and going back to school: a confluence of mass public gatherings as the summer comes to a close could lead to the increased spread of COVID-19.

“This is not going to be a linear explosion of disease,” said Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association and a former Maryland health secretary. “It will be exponential.”

With more than 5.1 million cases and 164,000 deaths, the United States now has the world’s highest confirmed infections and deaths heading into the fall. Watch as CQ Roll Call health care reporter Andrew Siddons breaks down how upcoming public events could increase transmission of the coronavirus.

[ Also watch:  Lawmakers are worried about a rise in suicides during the pandemic ]

The post Mass public gatherings are coming. That could lead to an explosion of COVID-19, experts fear appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2020/08/12/mass-public-gatherings-are-coming-that-could-lead-to-an-explosion-of-covid-19-experts-fear/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version