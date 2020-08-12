Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 18:55 Hits: 11

Kamala Harris made history, again, this week, when she became the first Black woman and first Asian American picked for a major political party’s presidential ticket. The daughter of an Indian mother and a Jamaican father, the California Democrat has been many firsts.

She has been a county deputy district attorney; the district attorney for San Francisco — the first woman and first African American elected to that position; and California’s first female, Black and Asian American attorney general. Harris was also the second Black woman to join the Senate, succeeding Democrat Barbara Boxer in 2017.

Not quite four years ago, it was Joe Biden, as vice president, who swore her in as California’s junior senator. Now Biden is counting on Harris to help him win the White House as his running mate.

With us on Political Theater to talk about this pick is CQ Roll Call columnist Mary C. Curtis, a longtime political correspondent covering the intersection of politics, culture and race.

Show Notes:

The post ‘It’s just history’: Kamala Harris as the VP nominee appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/political-theater/its-just-history-kamala-harris-as-the-vp-nominee/