Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 17:40 Hits: 11

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) blasted President Trump on Wednesday after he posted a tweet suggesting former Vice President Joe Biden would install Booker as Housing and Urban Development (HUD) secretary, misspelling the New...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/511691-booker-hits-back-at-trump-tweet-mocks-misspelling-of-name