Sen. Kamala Harris in pictures

Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Sen. Kamala Harris will be the first Black woman to be a major party nominee for vice president and the first Asian American on a presidential ticket, after presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden announced her as his running mate pick Tuesday.

The California Democrat was first elected to the Senate in 2016. Here’s a look back at her time on Capitol Hill and beyond, as captured by CQ Roll Call’s photojournalists.

Harris, as a senator-elect, is surrounded by reporters in the Capitol on Nov. 16, 2016, after the Senate Democratic Caucus leadership elections. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)Biden poses with Harris and her family during her mock swearing-in ceremony in January 2017. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)Harris questions former FBI Director James B. Comey on June 8, 2017, during a Senate Intelligence hearing on Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)Harris leaves the Senate floor on March 14, 2019, after the chamber voted to block President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration on the southern border. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)Harris and chef José Andres hug after running into each other in the Dirksen Building on May 23, 2019. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)As a contender for the Democratic presidential nomination, Harris speaks at the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 10, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call file photo)Harris walks to the Senate chamber on Jan. 27 for the start of Trump’s impeachment trial proceedings. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)Harris arrives at the Senate carriage entrance on Jan. 29 for the continuation of Trump’s impeachment trial. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)Harris leaves the Capitol on Feb. 3 after the conclusion of impeachment trial proceedings. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)Harris, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker join other Senate Democrats in the Capitol’s Emancipation Hall on June 4 for a moment of silence to honor the lives of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and other victims of racial injustice. The 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence represented the amount of time Floyd was kept pinned to the ground in Minneapolis police custody. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)Harris joins other members of Congress at a news conference in the Capitol on June 8 to unveil policing overhaul legislation. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call file photo)

