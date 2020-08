Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 00:29 Hits: 6

Congressional Republicans sprung into action Tuesday in an attempt to bring Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) down a notch after she was announced as Joe Biden's running mate on the Democratic ticket.House GOP leaders characterized Harris as...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/511606-gop-leaders-go-into-attack-mode-against-harris