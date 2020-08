Articles

Tuesday, 11 August 2020

The suspense is over. Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden announced on Tuesday afternoon that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) is his vice presidential running mate.What pluses and minuses will she bring?...

