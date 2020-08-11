The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump forced through some COVID-19 relief. Now what?

President Donald Trump signed a number of executive actions last weekend to provide some COVID-19 aid, including suspending payroll tax collection and adding $300 to $400 in federal unemployment benefits, as negotiators failed to reach agreement on the next relief package. But is it enough? CQ Roll Call’s Jennifer Shutt and Peter Cohn discuss the executive actions and look at what they might mean for negotiations going forward.

